Range
0.05 - 0.05
Vol / Avg.
4.2K/27.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.23
Mkt Cap
275.7K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.05
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
5.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
European Electric Metals Inc is engaged in acquiring and exploring mineral properties in Portugal. Its projects include the Borba 2, Rehova Property and Skroska Mine.

European Electric Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy European Electric Metals (EVXXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of European Electric Metals (OTCPK: EVXXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are European Electric Metals's (EVXXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for European Electric Metals.

Q

What is the target price for European Electric Metals (EVXXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for European Electric Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for European Electric Metals (EVXXF)?

A

The stock price for European Electric Metals (OTCPK: EVXXF) is $0.052 last updated Today at 3:56:43 PM.

Q

Does European Electric Metals (EVXXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for European Electric Metals.

Q

When is European Electric Metals (OTCPK:EVXXF) reporting earnings?

A

European Electric Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is European Electric Metals (EVXXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for European Electric Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does European Electric Metals (EVXXF) operate in?

A

European Electric Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.