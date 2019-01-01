|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Napster Group (OTC: EVVRF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Napster Group.
There is no analysis for Napster Group
The stock price for Napster Group (OTC: EVVRF) is $0.018 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 20:49:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Napster Group.
Napster Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Napster Group.
Napster Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.