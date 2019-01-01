QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/76.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 13.13
Mkt Cap
46.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
2.6B
Outstanding
Napster Group PLC is a music company. It owns and operates the MelodyVR and Napster music platforms combining the original and exclusive content with an extensive streamed music library.

Analyst Ratings

Napster Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Napster Group (EVVRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Napster Group (OTC: EVVRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Napster Group's (EVVRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Napster Group.

Q

What is the target price for Napster Group (EVVRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Napster Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Napster Group (EVVRF)?

A

The stock price for Napster Group (OTC: EVVRF) is $0.018 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 20:49:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Napster Group (EVVRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Napster Group.

Q

When is Napster Group (OTC:EVVRF) reporting earnings?

A

Napster Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Napster Group (EVVRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Napster Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Napster Group (EVVRF) operate in?

A

Napster Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.