Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.56/5.34%
52 Wk
0 - 12.58
Mkt Cap
800.2M
Payout Ratio
105.88
Open
-
P/E
19.68
EPS
0.22
Shares
76.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Evertz Technologies Ltd is a Canadian provider of telecommunications equipment and technology solutions to the television broadcast and new-media industries. Evertz equipment is used in the production, post-production and transmission of television content. Its solutions are sold to content creators, broadcasters, and service providers looking to support multi-channel digital and high definition television, and next generation Internet Protocol environments. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Evertz Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Evertz Technologies (EVTZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Evertz Technologies (OTCPK: EVTZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Evertz Technologies's (EVTZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Evertz Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Evertz Technologies (EVTZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Evertz Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Evertz Technologies (EVTZF)?

A

The stock price for Evertz Technologies (OTCPK: EVTZF) is $10.49 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Evertz Technologies (EVTZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Evertz Technologies.

Q

When is Evertz Technologies (OTCPK:EVTZF) reporting earnings?

A

Evertz Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Evertz Technologies (EVTZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Evertz Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Evertz Technologies (EVTZF) operate in?

A

Evertz Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.