There is no Press for this Ticker
Eviation Aircraft Ltd is an Israel-based company, designs, develops and manufactures a light electric passenger aircraft and providing supportive services. It also focuses on providing supportive services required for an economically viable electric aircraft eco-system. The viable electric aircraft eco-system is intended to enable passengers to book an on-demand flight. Geographically all the operations are functioned through the region of Israel.

Eviation Aircraft Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eviation Aircraft (EVTNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eviation Aircraft (OTCEM: EVTNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Eviation Aircraft's (EVTNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eviation Aircraft.

Q

What is the target price for Eviation Aircraft (EVTNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eviation Aircraft

Q

Current Stock Price for Eviation Aircraft (EVTNF)?

A

The stock price for Eviation Aircraft (OTCEM: EVTNF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Eviation Aircraft (EVTNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eviation Aircraft.

Q

When is Eviation Aircraft (OTCEM:EVTNF) reporting earnings?

A

Eviation Aircraft does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eviation Aircraft (EVTNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eviation Aircraft.

Q

What sector and industry does Eviation Aircraft (EVTNF) operate in?

A

Eviation Aircraft is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.