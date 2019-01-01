Eventure Interactive Inc is engaged in the social communications business with a focus on socializing the invitation, calendar, photo/video sharing and local event memory experiences. It operates as a social application development company, which captures everyday events and turns them into memories to be scrapbooked, organized, and referenced forever. The company's mobile-to-Web technology platform provides users with a single application that addresses the inefficiencies in the social marketplace by enabling captured memories to be centrally stored and shared among event attendees in a secure, real-time, mobile ad-hoc network.