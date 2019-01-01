QQQ
Benzinga - Feb 27, 2021, 2:06PM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Eventure Interactive Inc is engaged in the social communications business with a focus on socializing the invitation, calendar, photo/video sharing and local event memory experiences. It operates as a social application development company, which captures everyday events and turns them into memories to be scrapbooked, organized, and referenced forever. The company's mobile-to-Web technology platform provides users with a single application that addresses the inefficiencies in the social marketplace by enabling captured memories to be centrally stored and shared among event attendees in a secure, real-time, mobile ad-hoc network.

Eventure Interactive Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eventure Interactive (EVTI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eventure Interactive (OTCEM: EVTI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eventure Interactive's (EVTI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eventure Interactive.

Q

What is the target price for Eventure Interactive (EVTI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eventure Interactive

Q

Current Stock Price for Eventure Interactive (EVTI)?

A

The stock price for Eventure Interactive (OTCEM: EVTI) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 19:51:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Eventure Interactive (EVTI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eventure Interactive.

Q

When is Eventure Interactive (OTCEM:EVTI) reporting earnings?

A

Eventure Interactive does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eventure Interactive (EVTI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eventure Interactive.

Q

What sector and industry does Eventure Interactive (EVTI) operate in?

A

Eventure Interactive is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.