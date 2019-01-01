EnviroSuite Ltd is engaged in the development and sale of the environmental management technology platform in Australia. It serves its services to port operators, oil refineries, and government, as well as mining and wastewater industries. The company's geographical segments include Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle-East and Africa; and America. It derives a majority of revenue from the Asia Pacific. Its segment based on product includes Aviation; Omnis and EVS Water. The company generates maximum revenue from Aviation segment.