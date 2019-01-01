QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
eve Sleep PLC is engaged in designing, branding, marketing, and selling mattresses and other sleep products. The company's products include - pillows, bedsheets, duvets, protectors, and toppers. The group has its business across the UK and Ireland, Rest of Europe, and Rest of the World. Maximum revenue is generated from the United Kingdom and Ireland.

eve Sleep Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy eve Sleep (EVSLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of eve Sleep (OTCPK: EVSLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are eve Sleep's (EVSLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for eve Sleep.

Q

What is the target price for eve Sleep (EVSLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for eve Sleep

Q

Current Stock Price for eve Sleep (EVSLF)?

A

The stock price for eve Sleep (OTCPK: EVSLF) is $0.045 last updated Wed Aug 25 2021 14:09:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does eve Sleep (EVSLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for eve Sleep.

Q

When is eve Sleep (OTCPK:EVSLF) reporting earnings?

A

eve Sleep does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is eve Sleep (EVSLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for eve Sleep.

Q

What sector and industry does eve Sleep (EVSLF) operate in?

A

eve Sleep is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.