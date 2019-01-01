QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
EVS Broadcast Equipment SA designs and markets digital electronic systems to broadcasters, production companies, post-production facilities, film studios, content owners and archive libraries around the globe, to support primarily the production of their sport, entertainment and news programs. EVS provides solutions based on tapeless workflows with a consistent modular architecture. The company has presence in Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and America and generates its revenues from outside broadcast vans, studio and others and sporting event rentals.

see more
EVS Broadcast Equipment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EVS Broadcast Equipment (EVSBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EVS Broadcast Equipment (OTCPK: EVSBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EVS Broadcast Equipment's (EVSBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EVS Broadcast Equipment.

Q

What is the target price for EVS Broadcast Equipment (EVSBY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EVS Broadcast Equipment

Q

Current Stock Price for EVS Broadcast Equipment (EVSBY)?

A

The stock price for EVS Broadcast Equipment (OTCPK: EVSBY) is $6.71 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 19:05:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does EVS Broadcast Equipment (EVSBY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EVS Broadcast Equipment.

Q

When is EVS Broadcast Equipment (OTCPK:EVSBY) reporting earnings?

A

EVS Broadcast Equipment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EVS Broadcast Equipment (EVSBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EVS Broadcast Equipment.

Q

What sector and industry does EVS Broadcast Equipment (EVSBY) operate in?

A

EVS Broadcast Equipment is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.