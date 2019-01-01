QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.33 - 3.76
Vol / Avg.
15K/3.3K
Div / Yield
0.95/23.99%
52 Wk
2.4 - 10.04
Mkt Cap
5.5B
Payout Ratio
66.67
Open
3.76
P/E
3.77
EPS
0
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
EVRAZ PLC is a London-based, vertically integrated steel, mining, and vanadium business. Steel products represent the majority of the company's revenue. Its steel products include semi-finished products, construction products, railway products, flat-rolled products, and others. The company has operations in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, the United States, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan, and South Africa. Among these regions, Russia, Europe, and Asia are the three biggest markets for the company and jointly account for the majority of the company's revenue. A significant portion of the company's internal consumption of iron ore and coking coal is covered by its mining operations.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

EVRAZ Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EVRAZ (EVRZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EVRAZ (OTCPK: EVRZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EVRAZ's (EVRZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EVRAZ.

Q

What is the target price for EVRAZ (EVRZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EVRAZ

Q

Current Stock Price for EVRAZ (EVRZF)?

A

The stock price for EVRAZ (OTCPK: EVRZF) is $3.74 last updated Today at 7:32:55 PM.

Q

Does EVRAZ (EVRZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EVRAZ.

Q

When is EVRAZ (OTCPK:EVRZF) reporting earnings?

A

EVRAZ does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EVRAZ (EVRZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EVRAZ.

Q

What sector and industry does EVRAZ (EVRZF) operate in?

A

EVRAZ is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.