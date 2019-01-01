EVRAZ PLC is a London-based, vertically integrated steel, mining, and vanadium business. Steel products represent the majority of the company's revenue. Its steel products include semi-finished products, construction products, railway products, flat-rolled products, and others. The company has operations in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, the United States, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan, and South Africa. Among these regions, Russia, Europe, and Asia are the three biggest markets for the company and jointly account for the majority of the company's revenue. A significant portion of the company's internal consumption of iron ore and coking coal is covered by its mining operations.