|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Evo Acquisition (NASDAQ: EVOJW) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Evo Acquisition.
There is no analysis for Evo Acquisition
The stock price for Evo Acquisition (NASDAQ: EVOJW) is $0.4426 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 15:52:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Evo Acquisition.
Evo Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Evo Acquisition.
Evo Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.