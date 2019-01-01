QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Evo Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Evo Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Evo Acquisition (EVOJW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Evo Acquisition (NASDAQ: EVOJW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Evo Acquisition's (EVOJW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Evo Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Evo Acquisition (EVOJW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Evo Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Evo Acquisition (EVOJW)?

A

The stock price for Evo Acquisition (NASDAQ: EVOJW) is $0.4426 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 15:52:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Evo Acquisition (EVOJW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Evo Acquisition.

Q

When is Evo Acquisition (NASDAQ:EVOJW) reporting earnings?

A

Evo Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Evo Acquisition (EVOJW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Evo Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Evo Acquisition (EVOJW) operate in?

A

Evo Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.