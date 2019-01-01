QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.12/2.03%
52 Wk
3.97 - 5.97
Mkt Cap
5.2B
Payout Ratio
26.65
Open
-
P/E
14.06
EPS
0.11
Shares
890.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
EVN AG is an Austrian-based utilities company that generates and distributes electricity and operates in water treatment, natural gas, and waste management. Evn operates in Austria, Bulgaria, Macedonia, and Germany. The company's operations are divided into segments that include Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environment and All Other Segments.

EVN Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EVN (EVNVY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EVN (OTCPK: EVNVY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EVN's (EVNVY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EVN.

Q

What is the target price for EVN (EVNVY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EVN

Q

Current Stock Price for EVN (EVNVY)?

A

The stock price for EVN (OTCPK: EVNVY) is $5.82 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 18:40:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does EVN (EVNVY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 4, 2013 to stockholders of record on January 16, 2013.

Q

When is EVN (OTCPK:EVNVY) reporting earnings?

A

EVN does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EVN (EVNVY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EVN.

Q

What sector and industry does EVN (EVNVY) operate in?

A

EVN is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.