|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of EVN (OTCPK: EVNVY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for EVN.
There is no analysis for EVN
The stock price for EVN (OTCPK: EVNVY) is $5.82 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 18:40:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 4, 2013 to stockholders of record on January 16, 2013.
EVN does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for EVN.
EVN is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.