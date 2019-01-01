Evolution AB, formerly Evolution Gaming Group AB is a gambling company operating in the Internet services sector. The company provides business-to-business solutions, which it develops and produces for gaming operators. Evolution's primary product, Live Casino, allows a human dealer to run a real-time casino table, which is then streamed to digital devices. Players can then place bets on desktops, smartphones, and tablets and communicate with the dealer through Evolution's software. The company's services are licensed to casino operators. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue across continental Europe.