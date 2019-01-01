QQQ
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/11.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.25 - 0.38
Mkt Cap
38M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
5.49
EPS
0.07
Shares
123.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Evergreen Gaming Corp is engaged in gaming operations. Through its subsidiaries, it operates four house-banked card rooms. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from operating casinos, which includes revenues from gaming operations, the sale of food and beverages, and pull-tabs.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Evergreen Gaming Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Evergreen Gaming (EVGEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Evergreen Gaming (OTCPK: EVGEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Evergreen Gaming's (EVGEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Evergreen Gaming.

Q

What is the target price for Evergreen Gaming (EVGEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Evergreen Gaming

Q

Current Stock Price for Evergreen Gaming (EVGEF)?

A

The stock price for Evergreen Gaming (OTCPK: EVGEF) is $0.30721 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:55:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Evergreen Gaming (EVGEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Evergreen Gaming.

Q

When is Evergreen Gaming (OTCPK:EVGEF) reporting earnings?

A

Evergreen Gaming does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Evergreen Gaming (EVGEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Evergreen Gaming.

Q

What sector and industry does Evergreen Gaming (EVGEF) operate in?

A

Evergreen Gaming is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.