Evolve Education Group Ltd is a company that is engaged in the provision and management of an early childhood education service that gives parents and caregivers the option of which service suits their child's learning and care needs. The company's operating segments are ECE Centres and Home-based ECE. The ECE Centres offer all day or part-day early childhood services whereas Home-based ECE comprises an educator providing services to a small group of children in a home setting and is supported by a registered teacher coordinator who oversees the children's learning progress.