There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

EVCI Career Colleges Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EVCI Career Colleges (EVCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EVCI Career Colleges (OTCPK: EVCI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EVCI Career Colleges's (EVCI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EVCI Career Colleges.

Q

What is the target price for EVCI Career Colleges (EVCI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EVCI Career Colleges

Q

Current Stock Price for EVCI Career Colleges (EVCI)?

A

The stock price for EVCI Career Colleges (OTCPK: EVCI) is $0.4 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:55:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does EVCI Career Colleges (EVCI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EVCI Career Colleges.

Q

When is EVCI Career Colleges (OTCPK:EVCI) reporting earnings?

A

EVCI Career Colleges does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EVCI Career Colleges (EVCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EVCI Career Colleges.

Q

What sector and industry does EVCI Career Colleges (EVCI) operate in?

A

EVCI Career Colleges is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.