Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Elva International Inc markets the Vocalid smart card. The Vocalid is a credit card-sized plastic card that has an integrated circuit. The Vocalid works by authenticating transaction data using a secure audio sequence generated by vibration of the card itself or by an external acoustic device. Vocalid can be used for e-commerce transactions utilizing the computers microphone or for telephone transactions using the phone set.

Elva International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Elva International (EVAI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Elva International (OTCEM: EVAI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Elva International's (EVAI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Elva International.

Q

What is the target price for Elva International (EVAI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Elva International

Q

Current Stock Price for Elva International (EVAI)?

A

The stock price for Elva International (OTCEM: EVAI) is $0.006 last updated Mon Sep 13 2021 14:42:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Elva International (EVAI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Elva International.

Q

When is Elva International (OTCEM:EVAI) reporting earnings?

A

Elva International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Elva International (EVAI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Elva International.

Q

What sector and industry does Elva International (EVAI) operate in?

A

Elva International is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.