Eurocommercial Properties NV is a Netherlands-based property investment company which invests, owns, and manages retail properties. The company operates through four geographical areas France, Belgium, Italy and Sweden. Eurocommercial Properties primarily generates revenue from leasing its shopping centre properties to tenants, which include supermarkets, fashion and accessories stores, gift shops, restaurants, homeware retailers, telecom and electrical stores, and entertainment venues.

Eurocommercial Properties Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eurocommercial Properties (EUCMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eurocommercial Properties (OTCPK: EUCMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eurocommercial Properties's (EUCMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eurocommercial Properties.

Q

What is the target price for Eurocommercial Properties (EUCMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eurocommercial Properties

Q

Current Stock Price for Eurocommercial Properties (EUCMF)?

A

The stock price for Eurocommercial Properties (OTCPK: EUCMF) is $24.2 last updated Fri Jul 16 2021 15:20:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Eurocommercial Properties (EUCMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eurocommercial Properties.

Q

When is Eurocommercial Properties (OTCPK:EUCMF) reporting earnings?

A

Eurocommercial Properties does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eurocommercial Properties (EUCMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eurocommercial Properties.

Q

What sector and industry does Eurocommercial Properties (EUCMF) operate in?

A

Eurocommercial Properties is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.