Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.41 - 0.56
Mkt Cap
211M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
514.6M
Outstanding
e-Therapeutics PLC is a drug discovery company. Its ambition is to transform the drug discovery process, leveraging its computational network biology platform (drug discovery) to find novel targets to address mechanisms underpinning complex disease.

e-Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy e-Therapeutics (ETXPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of e-Therapeutics (OTCQX: ETXPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are e-Therapeutics's (ETXPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for e-Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for e-Therapeutics (ETXPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for e-Therapeutics

Q

Current Stock Price for e-Therapeutics (ETXPF)?

A

The stock price for e-Therapeutics (OTCQX: ETXPF) is $0.41 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 14:30:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does e-Therapeutics (ETXPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for e-Therapeutics.

Q

When is e-Therapeutics (OTCQX:ETXPF) reporting earnings?

A

e-Therapeutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is e-Therapeutics (ETXPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for e-Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does e-Therapeutics (ETXPF) operate in?

A

e-Therapeutics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.