QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.07 - 0.08
Vol / Avg.
17.5K/58.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.14
Mkt Cap
7.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.07
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
96.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
E2Gold Inc. is a gold and other mineral exploration company. The company's projects include Hawkins project, which is located in northern Ontario.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

E2Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy E2Gold (ETUGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of E2Gold (OTCPK: ETUGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are E2Gold's (ETUGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for E2Gold.

Q

What is the target price for E2Gold (ETUGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for E2Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for E2Gold (ETUGF)?

A

The stock price for E2Gold (OTCPK: ETUGF) is $0.07341 last updated Today at 8:43:15 PM.

Q

Does E2Gold (ETUGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for E2Gold.

Q

When is E2Gold (OTCPK:ETUGF) reporting earnings?

A

E2Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is E2Gold (ETUGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for E2Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does E2Gold (ETUGF) operate in?

A

E2Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.