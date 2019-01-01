QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Eltrak SA distributes equipment for the earthmoving, power generating, lifting equipment, palfinger cranes and marine engines in Greece and Bulgaria. Its products are distributed under the Caterpillar Mak, Terex/Bucyrus, JLG, Bridgestone brands.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Eltrak Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eltrak (ETRKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eltrak (OTCEM: ETRKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eltrak's (ETRKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eltrak.

Q

What is the target price for Eltrak (ETRKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eltrak

Q

Current Stock Price for Eltrak (ETRKF)?

A

The stock price for Eltrak (OTCEM: ETRKF) is $1.518712 last updated Thu Nov 27 2014 10:56:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Eltrak (ETRKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eltrak.

Q

When is Eltrak (OTCEM:ETRKF) reporting earnings?

A

Eltrak does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eltrak (ETRKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eltrak.

Q

What sector and industry does Eltrak (ETRKF) operate in?

A

Eltrak is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.