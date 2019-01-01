QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
East Kansas Agri Energy LLC operates ethanol plants. It produces fuel grade ethanol; wet and dried distiller grains for livestock producers to use as cattle feed and corn oil.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

East Kansas Agri Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy East Kansas Agri Energy (ETKNU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of East Kansas Agri Energy (OTC: ETKNU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are East Kansas Agri Energy's (ETKNU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for East Kansas Agri Energy.

Q

What is the target price for East Kansas Agri Energy (ETKNU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for East Kansas Agri Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for East Kansas Agri Energy (ETKNU)?

A

The stock price for East Kansas Agri Energy (OTC: ETKNU) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does East Kansas Agri Energy (ETKNU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for East Kansas Agri Energy.

Q

When is East Kansas Agri Energy (OTC:ETKNU) reporting earnings?

A

East Kansas Agri Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is East Kansas Agri Energy (ETKNU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for East Kansas Agri Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does East Kansas Agri Energy (ETKNU) operate in?

A

East Kansas Agri Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.