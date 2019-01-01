QQQ
Range
0.2 - 0.21
Vol / Avg.
20.3K/110.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.14 - 0.5
Mkt Cap
28.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.2
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
137.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Ethos Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration company. Principally, it is engaged in the identification, exploration, and development of economically viable mineral properties. The projects of the company are La Purisima, Gaffney, Perk-Rocky, Iron Point, Campbell, Toogood, and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ethos Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ethos Gold (ETHOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ethos Gold (OTCQB: ETHOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ethos Gold's (ETHOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ethos Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Ethos Gold (ETHOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ethos Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Ethos Gold (ETHOF)?

A

The stock price for Ethos Gold (OTCQB: ETHOF) is $0.2094 last updated Today at 6:07:42 PM.

Q

Does Ethos Gold (ETHOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ethos Gold.

Q

When is Ethos Gold (OTCQB:ETHOF) reporting earnings?

A

Ethos Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ethos Gold (ETHOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ethos Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Ethos Gold (ETHOF) operate in?

A

Ethos Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.