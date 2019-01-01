Eternity Healthcare Inc is a medical device company operating in the US. It focuses on manufacturing a needle-free injection system. The company emphasizes needle-free injection device technology for application in Diabetes, Pediatric Oncology, Multiple sclerosis, Multiple sclerosis, Anesthetics, Vaccine, Cardiovascular, and Migraine. The company adult stem cell storage is all located in North China, East China, and South China. The company targets market includes Guizhou, Yunan, Guangxi, Xinjiang, and Tibet.