There is no Press for this Ticker
Eternity Healthcare Inc is a medical device company operating in the US. It focuses on manufacturing a needle-free injection system. The company emphasizes needle-free injection device technology for application in Diabetes, Pediatric Oncology, Multiple sclerosis, Multiple sclerosis, Anesthetics, Vaccine, Cardiovascular, and Migraine. The company adult stem cell storage is all located in North China, East China, and South China. The company targets market includes Guizhou, Yunan, Guangxi, Xinjiang, and Tibet.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Eternity Healthcare Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eternity Healthcare (ETAH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eternity Healthcare (OTC: ETAH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eternity Healthcare's (ETAH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eternity Healthcare.

Q

What is the target price for Eternity Healthcare (ETAH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eternity Healthcare

Q

Current Stock Price for Eternity Healthcare (ETAH)?

A

The stock price for Eternity Healthcare (OTC: ETAH) is $0.0001 last updated Today at 5:31:16 PM.

Q

Does Eternity Healthcare (ETAH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eternity Healthcare.

Q

When is Eternity Healthcare (OTC:ETAH) reporting earnings?

A

Eternity Healthcare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eternity Healthcare (ETAH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eternity Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does Eternity Healthcare (ETAH) operate in?

A

Eternity Healthcare is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.