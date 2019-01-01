QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
Shares
Outstanding
Easy Software AG is a developer and provider of software solutions for electronic document management and enterprise content management. It provides solutions for revision-proof document and data archiving for all relevant documents and records.

Easy Software Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Easy Software (ESYYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Easy Software (OTCEM: ESYYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Easy Software's (ESYYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Easy Software.

Q

What is the target price for Easy Software (ESYYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Easy Software

Q

Current Stock Price for Easy Software (ESYYF)?

A

The stock price for Easy Software (OTCEM: ESYYF) is $10.3286 last updated Wed Jun 27 2018 15:40:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Easy Software (ESYYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Easy Software.

Q

When is Easy Software (OTCEM:ESYYF) reporting earnings?

A

Easy Software does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Easy Software (ESYYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Easy Software.

Q

What sector and industry does Easy Software (ESYYF) operate in?

A

Easy Software is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.