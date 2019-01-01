essensys PLC is engaged in providing SaaS platforms and on-demand cloud services to the flexible workspace industry. Its software is designed and developed to solve the complex operational challenges faced by multi-site flexible workspace. The group's technology allows operators to deliver a range of differentiated flexible and customer-specific services to a broad base of tenants across multiple locations and helps operators to manage the cost, operational and technological challenges. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States of America and also has a presence in the United Kingdom.