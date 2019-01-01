QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
essensys PLC is engaged in providing SaaS platforms and on-demand cloud services to the flexible workspace industry. Its software is designed and developed to solve the complex operational challenges faced by multi-site flexible workspace. The group's technology allows operators to deliver a range of differentiated flexible and customer-specific services to a broad base of tenants across multiple locations and helps operators to manage the cost, operational and technological challenges. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States of America and also has a presence in the United Kingdom.

essensys Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy essensys (ESYSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of essensys (OTCPK: ESYSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are essensys's (ESYSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for essensys.

Q

What is the target price for essensys (ESYSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for essensys

Q

Current Stock Price for essensys (ESYSF)?

A

The stock price for essensys (OTCPK: ESYSF) is $4.1978 last updated Fri Jul 16 2021 14:40:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does essensys (ESYSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for essensys.

Q

When is essensys (OTCPK:ESYSF) reporting earnings?

A

essensys does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is essensys (ESYSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for essensys.

Q

What sector and industry does essensys (ESYSF) operate in?

A

essensys is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.