Estre Ambiental Inc waste management company in Brazil which operates in the Southeast, South and Northeast regions of Brazil. It operates its own landfills and is engaged in the final treatment of hazardous wastes, temporary storage of waste, collection and burning of landfill biogas, environmental consulting services, recycling, reverse manufacturing of electrical and electronic devices and waste collection, among others activities. The operations are grouped into four business segments Collection and Cleaning Services; Landfills; Oil and Gas; and Value Recovery. It generates a vast majority of its revenue from the collection and cleaning services segment.