Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.02 - 13.35
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
38.21
Shares
5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Estore Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Estore (ESTTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Estore (OTCPK: ESTTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Estore's (ESTTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Estore.

Q

What is the target price for Estore (ESTTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Estore

Q

Current Stock Price for Estore (ESTTF)?

A

The stock price for Estore (OTCPK: ESTTF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Estore (ESTTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Estore.

Q

When is Estore (OTCPK:ESTTF) reporting earnings?

A

Estore does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Estore (ESTTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Estore.

Q

What sector and industry does Estore (ESTTF) operate in?

A

Estore is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.