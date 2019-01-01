QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Esken Ltd, formerly Stobart Group Ltd is an infrastructure and support services business. The company's operating segment includes Aviation, Energy, Investments, and Non-Strategic Infrastructure. Stobart Energy segment specializes in the supply of sustainable biomass for the generation of renewable energy. It generates maximum revenue from the Energy segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the UK and also has a presence in Europe and Ireland, and the Rest of the world.

Esken Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Esken (ESKNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Esken (OTCPK: ESKNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Esken's (ESKNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Esken.

Q

What is the target price for Esken (ESKNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Esken

Q

Current Stock Price for Esken (ESKNF)?

A

The stock price for Esken (OTCPK: ESKNF) is $0.23 last updated Wed Sep 29 2021 16:00:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Esken (ESKNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Esken.

Q

When is Esken (OTCPK:ESKNF) reporting earnings?

A

Esken does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Esken (ESKNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Esken.

Q

What sector and industry does Esken (ESKNF) operate in?

A

Esken is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.