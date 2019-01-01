Esi Group SA provides virtual prototyping software and services. It functions through the Edition and Distribution of software and Consulting Services segments. The segments include licensing of proprietary software based on fee system, distribution of solutions and licenses by subsidiaries and network of third-party distributors and agents, specialised research and digital projects related to the creation of pre-industrial digital simulation models for new applications, joint industrial engineering projects which focus on deployment of new applications and engineering and other services activities.