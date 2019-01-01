|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of East Side Financial (OTCEM: ESDF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for East Side Financial.
There is no analysis for East Side Financial
The stock price for East Side Financial (OTCEM: ESDF) is $0.3 last updated Mon May 03 2021 16:15:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for East Side Financial.
East Side Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for East Side Financial.
East Side Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.