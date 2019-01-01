Elmira Savings Bank Elmira NY is primarily engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences; consumer loans on automobiles; general consumer loans; commercial real estate loans; and commercial loans. The bank offers a wide variety of services to its individual and commercial customers including savings and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; loans; online banking; mobile banking, and debit cards. Its other banking services include checking; commercial lending; merchant services; other services, such as overdraft protection, safe deposit boxes, notary public and telephone banking.