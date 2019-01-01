ñol

Essity
(OTCGM:ESAKF)
$28.40
At close: Feb 15
Day High/Low- - -52 Week High/Low- - 28.4Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 702.3M
Vol / Avg.- / -Mkt Cap19.9BP/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-EPS2.11Total Float-

Essity Stock (OTC:ESAKF), Key Statistics

Essity Stock (OTC: ESAKF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
- -
Price change 1 M
- -
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
- -
Tangible Book value per share
- -
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
122.2B
Total Assets
198.4B
Total Liabilities
122.2B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.16
Gross Margin
24.32%
Net Margin
3.92%
EBIT Margin
6.56%
EBITDA Margin
12.83%
Operating Margin
6.56%