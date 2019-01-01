ñol

Esgen Acquisition
(NASDAQ:ESAC)
$10.11
-0.07[-0.69%]
At close: Sep 2
$10.02
-0.0900[-0.89%]
After Hours: 9:08AM EDT
Day High/Low10.11 - 10.1652 Week High/Low- - 10.75Open / Close10.16 / 10.11Float / Outstanding27.6M / 34.5M
Vol / Avg.7.3K / 70.8KMkt Cap348.8MP/E-50d Avg. Price9.21
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-EPS0.04Total Float27.6M

Esgen Acquisition Stock (NASDAQ:ESAC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Esgen Acquisition reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Esgen Acquisition using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Esgen Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q
When is Esgen Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESAC) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Esgen Acquisition

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Esgen Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESAC)?
A

There are no earnings for Esgen Acquisition

Q
What were Esgen Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ESAC) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Esgen Acquisition

