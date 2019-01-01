ESAB Stock (NYSE:ESAB), Dividends

|Day High/Low39.74 - 40.69
|52 Week High/Low39.12 - 58.08
|Open / Close40.69 / 39.91
|Float / Outstanding44.4M / 60M
|Vol / Avg.371K / 369.5K
|Mkt Cap2.4B
|P/E11.24
|50d Avg. Price42.87
|Div / Yield0.2/0.50%
|Payout Ratio1.4
|EPS0.93
|Total Float44.4M
ESAB issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ESAB generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
There are no upcoming dividends for ESAB. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on July 18, 2022.
