ESAB
(NYSE:ESAB)
$39.92
-0.28[-0.70%]
At close: Sep 2
$40.0182
0.0982[0.25%]
After Hours: 5:04PM EDT
Day High/Low39.74 - 40.6952 Week High/Low39.12 - 58.08Open / Close40.69 / 39.91Float / Outstanding44.4M / 60M
Vol / Avg.371K / 369.5KMkt Cap2.4BP/E11.2450d Avg. Price42.87
Div / Yield0.2/0.50%Payout Ratio1.4EPS0.93Total Float44.4M

ESAB Stock (NYSE:ESAB), Dividends

ESAB issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ESAB generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.44%

Annual Dividend

$0.2

Last Dividend

Jul 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert

ESAB Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next ESAB (ESAB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ESAB. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on July 18, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own ESAB (ESAB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ESAB (ESAB). The last dividend payout was on July 18, 2022 and was $0.05

Q
How much per share is the next ESAB (ESAB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ESAB (ESAB). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on July 18, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for ESAB (NYSE:ESAB)?
A

ESAB has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for ESAB (ESAB) was $0.05 and was paid out next on July 18, 2022.

