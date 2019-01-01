Erytech Pharma Stock (NASDAQ:ERYP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Erytech Pharma using advanced sorting and filters.
Erytech Pharma Questions & Answers
When is Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) reporting earnings?
Erytech Pharma (ERYP) is scheduled to report earnings on November 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.51, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Erytech Pharma’s (NASDAQ:ERYP) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.