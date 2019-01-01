ñol

Erytech Pharma
(NASDAQ:ERYP)
$0.86
At close: Sep 2
$0.95
0.0900[10.47%]
After Hours: 8:42AM EDT
Day High/Low0.85 - 0.8652 Week High/Low0.84 - 2.68Open / Close0.85 / 0.86Float / Outstanding- / 31M
Vol / Avg.1.6K / 13.5KMkt Cap26.7MP/E-50d Avg. Price1.1
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-EPS-0.38Total Float-

Erytech Pharma Stock (NASDAQ:ERYP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Erytech Pharma reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Erytech Pharma using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert

Erytech Pharma Questions & Answers

Q
When is Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) reporting earnings?
A

Erytech Pharma (ERYP) is scheduled to report earnings on November 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.51, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Erytech Pharma’s (NASDAQ:ERYP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

