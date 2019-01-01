ñol

Erytech Pharma
(NASDAQ:ERYP)
$0.86
At close: Sep 2
$0.95
0.0900[10.47%]
After Hours: 8:42AM EDT
Day High/Low0.85 - 0.8652 Week High/Low0.84 - 2.68Open / Close0.85 / 0.86Float / Outstanding- / 31M
Vol / Avg.1.6K / 13.5KMkt Cap26.7MP/E-50d Avg. Price1.1
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-EPS-0.38Total Float-

Erytech Pharma Stock (NASDAQ:ERYP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Erytech Pharma

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert

Erytech Pharma Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Erytech Pharma (ERYP)?
A

The latest price target for Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ: ERYP) was reported by JMP Securities on September 5, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting ERYP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1411.63% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Erytech Pharma (ERYP)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ: ERYP) was provided by JMP Securities, and Erytech Pharma their market outperform rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Erytech Pharma (ERYP)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Erytech Pharma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Erytech Pharma was filed on September 5, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 5, 2020.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Erytech Pharma (ERYP) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Erytech Pharma (ERYP) rating was a with a price target of $0.00 to $13.00. The current price Erytech Pharma (ERYP) is trading at is $0.86, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

