Erytech Pharma Stock (NASDAQ:ERYP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Erytech Pharma
Erytech Pharma Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ: ERYP) was reported by JMP Securities on September 5, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting ERYP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1411.63% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ: ERYP) was provided by JMP Securities, and Erytech Pharma their market outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Erytech Pharma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Erytech Pharma was filed on September 5, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 5, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Erytech Pharma (ERYP) rating was a with a price target of $0.00 to $13.00. The current price Erytech Pharma (ERYP) is trading at is $0.86, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.