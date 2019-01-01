Erytech Pharma Stock (OTC:ERYFF), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Erytech Pharma
(OTCPK:ERYFF)
Erytech Pharma Stock (OTC:ERYFF)

Erytech Pharma Stock (OTC: ERYFF) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

There is no Press for this Ticker
Erytech Pharma SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. Its ERYCAPS platform, uses a novel technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside erythrocytes, or red blood cells, or RBC. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates for patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate eryaspase, also referred as GRASPA, targets the metabolism of cancer cells by depriving the cells of asparagine, an amino acid necessary for their survival and critical in maintaining the cells' rapid growth rate. The company is developing eryaspase for the treatment of severe tumors, including pancreatic cancer, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or ALL, and triple negative breast cancer, or TNBC.
Erytech Pharma Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Erytech Pharma (ERYFF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Erytech Pharma (OTCPK: ERYFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Erytech Pharma's (ERYFF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Erytech Pharma.

Q
What is the target price for Erytech Pharma (ERYFF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Erytech Pharma

Q
Current Stock Price for Erytech Pharma (ERYFF)?
A

The stock price for Erytech Pharma (OTCPK: ERYFF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Erytech Pharma (ERYFF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Erytech Pharma.

Q
When is Erytech Pharma (OTCPK:ERYFF) reporting earnings?
A

Erytech Pharma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Erytech Pharma (ERYFF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Erytech Pharma.

Q
What sector and industry does Erytech Pharma (ERYFF) operate in?
A

Erytech Pharma is in the Healthcare sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.