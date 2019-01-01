Erytech Pharma Stock (OTC:ERYFF), Quotes and News Summary

Erytech Pharma SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. Its ERYCAPS platform, uses a novel technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside erythrocytes, or red blood cells, or RBC. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates for patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate eryaspase, also referred as GRASPA, targets the metabolism of cancer cells by depriving the cells of asparagine, an amino acid necessary for their survival and critical in maintaining the cells' rapid growth rate. The company is developing eryaspase for the treatment of severe tumors, including pancreatic cancer, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or ALL, and triple negative breast cancer, or TNBC.