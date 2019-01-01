QQQ
eREX Co Ltd is a holding company that engages in the electrical power business. Its services include retail sales of power, power market transactions, and power development. In its electric power retail business, it involves in the retail of electric power at an inexpensive price than electric utilities. In its power supplies development business, it involves the planning, design, and construction of power-generating equipment.

eREX Questions & Anwsers

How do I buy eREX (ERXCF) stock?

You can purchase shares of eREX (OTCPK: ERXCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are eREX's (ERXCF) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for eREX.

What is the target price for eREX (ERXCF) stock?

There is no analysis for eREX

Current Stock Price for eREX (ERXCF)?

The stock price for eREX (OTCPK: ERXCF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does eREX (ERXCF) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for eREX.

When is eREX (OTCPK:ERXCF) reporting earnings?

eREX does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is eREX (ERXCF) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for eREX.

What sector and industry does eREX (ERXCF) operate in?

eREX is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.