Euro Ressources
(OTCEM:ERRSF)
3.45
00
At close: May 24
2.851
-0.5990[-17.36%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2.4 - 3.45
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 62.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.2K
Mkt Cap215.6M
P/E22.58
50d Avg. Price3.38
Div / Yield0.27/7.84%
Payout Ratio174.83
EPS0.05
Total Float-

Euro Ressources (OTC:ERRSF), Key Statistics

Euro Ressources (OTC: ERRSF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
204.9M
Trailing P/E
22.58
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
22.44
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
14.51
Price / Book (mrq)
4.57
Price / EBITDA
15.22
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
14.4
Earnings Yield
4.43%
Price change 1 M
1.05
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.36
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.76
Tangible Book value per share
0.76
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
559K
Total Assets
44.7M
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.69
Gross Margin
98.7%
Net Margin
66.39%
EBIT Margin
96.41%
EBITDA Margin
97.71%
Operating Margin
96.41%