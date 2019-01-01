QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
European Reliance General Insurance Co SA is a Greece-based company active in the insurance sector. Its scope of activities includes the provision of all kinds of insurance and reinsurance services in personal and business level. The Personal level comprises Pension programs, Child Insurance, House Insurance, Family life insurance, and Health Insurance. Business level comprises Building Insurance, Financial Loss, Group Insurance and Transport Insurance. The company also engaged in providing Online Insurance.

European Reliance Gen Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy European Reliance Gen (ERPRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of European Reliance Gen (OTCPK: ERPRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are European Reliance Gen's (ERPRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for European Reliance Gen.

Q

What is the target price for European Reliance Gen (ERPRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for European Reliance Gen

Q

Current Stock Price for European Reliance Gen (ERPRF)?

A

The stock price for European Reliance Gen (OTCPK: ERPRF) is $5.2 last updated Tue Dec 01 2020 16:23:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does European Reliance Gen (ERPRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for European Reliance Gen.

Q

When is European Reliance Gen (OTCPK:ERPRF) reporting earnings?

A

European Reliance Gen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is European Reliance Gen (ERPRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for European Reliance Gen.

Q

What sector and industry does European Reliance Gen (ERPRF) operate in?

A

European Reliance Gen is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.