Range
0.84 - 0.86
Vol / Avg.
0.7K/19.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.8 - 1.56
Mkt Cap
155.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.86
P/E
46.59
EPS
0
Shares
185.6M
Outstanding
European Metals Holdings Ltd is a UK based company, engaged in the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company holds an interest in the Cinovec lithium-tin project in the Czech Republic. Geographically, it operates through Australia and Czech segments of which the Australia region derives the majority of revenue.

European Metals Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy European Metals Holdings (ERPNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of European Metals Holdings (OTC: ERPNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are European Metals Holdings's (ERPNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for European Metals Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for European Metals Holdings (ERPNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for European Metals Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for European Metals Holdings (ERPNF)?

A

The stock price for European Metals Holdings (OTC: ERPNF) is $0.83605 last updated Today at 5:23:07 PM.

Q

Does European Metals Holdings (ERPNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for European Metals Holdings.

Q

When is European Metals Holdings (OTC:ERPNF) reporting earnings?

A

European Metals Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is European Metals Holdings (ERPNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for European Metals Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does European Metals Holdings (ERPNF) operate in?

A

European Metals Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.