Eros Resources Corp is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in North America. It operates in the business segments of being the Exploration and development of mineral and oil and gas resource properties, and Investing in marketable securities with a focus on commodities, with operations and long-term assets in the United States and Canada. Some of its projects are the Bell Mountain property and the Eastgate property, among others.

Eros Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eros Resources (EROSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eros Resources (OTCQB: EROSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Eros Resources's (EROSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eros Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Eros Resources (EROSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eros Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Eros Resources (EROSF)?

A

The stock price for Eros Resources (OTCQB: EROSF) is $0.0784 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:15:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Eros Resources (EROSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eros Resources.

Q

When is Eros Resources (OTCQB:EROSF) reporting earnings?

A

Eros Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eros Resources (EROSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eros Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Eros Resources (EROSF) operate in?

A

Eros Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.