Eramet (OTC:ERMAY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Eramet (OTCPK: ERMAY) was reported by Exane BNP Paribas on October 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting ERMAY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Eramet (OTCPK: ERMAY) was provided by Exane BNP Paribas, and Eramet upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Eramet, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Eramet was filed on October 6, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 6, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Eramet (ERMAY) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Eramet (ERMAY) is trading at is $15.00, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
