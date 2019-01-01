ñol

Eureka Homestead Bancorp
(OTCPK:ERKH)
14.05
0.05[0.36%]
At close: May 27
14.00
-0.0500[-0.36%]
After Hours: 9:28AM EDT
Day High/Low13.9 - 14.05
52 Week High/Low12.4 - 15.49
Open / Close13.9 / 14.05
Float / Outstanding898.1K / 1.1M
Vol / Avg.1.2K / 7.4K
Mkt Cap15.1M
P/E281
50d Avg. Price14.15
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Eureka Homestead Bancorp (OTC:ERKH), Dividends

Eureka Homestead Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Eureka Homestead Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Eureka Homestead Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Eureka Homestead Bancorp (ERKH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eureka Homestead Bancorp.

Q
What date did I need to own Eureka Homestead Bancorp (ERKH) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eureka Homestead Bancorp.

Q
How much per share is the next Eureka Homestead Bancorp (ERKH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eureka Homestead Bancorp.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Eureka Homestead Bancorp (OTCPK:ERKH)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eureka Homestead Bancorp.

