Range
0.25 - 0.25
Vol / Avg.
2.5K/23.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.21 - 0.42
Mkt Cap
41.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.25
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
163.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Dynamic Technologies Group Inc focuses on the designing, supplying, and installing iconic, media-based attractions and ride systems for the global theme park industry. It operates in the segments of Ride-Systems Manufacturing, Parts and Service and others. These include Design and manufacture complex ride systems, Provider of parts and maintenance services to existing ride systems. It also uses these same engineering integration skills for special projects in diversified industries such as large optical telescopes and enclosures.

Dynamic Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dynamic Technologies (ERILF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dynamic Technologies (OTCPK: ERILF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dynamic Technologies's (ERILF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dynamic Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Dynamic Technologies (ERILF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dynamic Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Dynamic Technologies (ERILF)?

A

The stock price for Dynamic Technologies (OTCPK: ERILF) is $0.254 last updated Today at 7:26:59 PM.

Q

Does Dynamic Technologies (ERILF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dynamic Technologies.

Q

When is Dynamic Technologies (OTCPK:ERILF) reporting earnings?

A

Dynamic Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dynamic Technologies (ERILF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dynamic Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Dynamic Technologies (ERILF) operate in?

A

Dynamic Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.