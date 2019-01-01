QQQ
Range
0.04 - 0.04
Vol / Avg.
1K/28.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.08
Mkt Cap
1.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.04
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
34.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
E-Qure Corp is a medical device company. The company plans to commercialize its Bioelectrical Signal Therapy(BST) device. Its device treats wounds via electrical stimulation, which is believed to result in accelerated wound healing by imitating the natural electrical current that occurs in injured skin on the human body. BST Device is designed to treat chronic wounds - primarily Stage III and Stage IV ulcers.

E-Qure Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy E-Qure (EQUR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of E-Qure (OTCQB: EQUR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are E-Qure's (EQUR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for E-Qure.

Q

What is the target price for E-Qure (EQUR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for E-Qure

Q

Current Stock Price for E-Qure (EQUR)?

A

The stock price for E-Qure (OTCQB: EQUR) is $0.042 last updated Today at 5:33:52 PM.

Q

Does E-Qure (EQUR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for E-Qure.

Q

When is E-Qure (OTCQB:EQUR) reporting earnings?

A

E-Qure does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is E-Qure (EQUR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for E-Qure.

Q

What sector and industry does E-Qure (EQUR) operate in?

A

E-Qure is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.