There is no Press for this Ticker
EquiFin Inc is a development stage speciality finance company. It provides structured credit to small and mid-sized businesses in the form of accounts receivable funding and senior secured loans.

EquiFin Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EquiFin (EQUI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EquiFin (OTCEM: EQUI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EquiFin's (EQUI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EquiFin.

Q

What is the target price for EquiFin (EQUI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EquiFin

Q

Current Stock Price for EquiFin (EQUI)?

A

The stock price for EquiFin (OTCEM: EQUI) is $0.0019 last updated Thu Jul 08 2021 19:11:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does EquiFin (EQUI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EquiFin.

Q

When is EquiFin (OTCEM:EQUI) reporting earnings?

A

EquiFin does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EquiFin (EQUI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EquiFin.

Q

What sector and industry does EquiFin (EQUI) operate in?

A

EquiFin is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.