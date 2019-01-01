QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Equiniti Group PLC provides technology-based complex administration, processing, and payment services commercially and individually. Its business activities are divided into five operating segments; EQ Boardroom, EQ Digital, EQ Paymaster, and EQ US.Through its segments, the company provides share registration, bereavement services, enterprise workflow solutions, credit services, pension schemes and pensions administration across the UK. The company derives the maximum revenue from the EQ Digital segment. Geographically, it generates majority revenue from the UK and Europe market.

Equiniti Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Equiniti Group (EQUGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Equiniti Group (OTC: EQUGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Equiniti Group's (EQUGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Equiniti Group.

Q

What is the target price for Equiniti Group (EQUGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Equiniti Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Equiniti Group (EQUGF)?

A

The stock price for Equiniti Group (OTC: EQUGF) is $2.4 last updated Wed Nov 10 2021 17:36:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Equiniti Group (EQUGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Equiniti Group.

Q

When is Equiniti Group (OTC:EQUGF) reporting earnings?

A

Equiniti Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Equiniti Group (EQUGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Equiniti Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Equiniti Group (EQUGF) operate in?

A

Equiniti Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.