There is no Press for this Ticker
Equitech International Corp is engaged in manufacturing robust process analyzers that measure and control color and chemical applications. It produces spectrometers and probes for manufacturing firms in the plastics, chemical, food, ink and paint industries. It develops fiber-optic based products for the real-time monitoring and control of manufacturing processes. Its products are an online color spectrophotometer, chemical process analyzer, optical fiber assemblies and fiber optic multiplexer.

Equitech International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Equitech International (EQTL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Equitech International (OTCPK: EQTL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Equitech International's (EQTL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Equitech International.

Q

What is the target price for Equitech International (EQTL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Equitech International

Q

Current Stock Price for Equitech International (EQTL)?

A

The stock price for Equitech International (OTCPK: EQTL) is $2.17 last updated Today at 3:07:46 PM.

Q

Does Equitech International (EQTL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Equitech International.

Q

When is Equitech International (OTCPK:EQTL) reporting earnings?

A

Equitech International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Equitech International (EQTL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Equitech International.

Q

What sector and industry does Equitech International (EQTL) operate in?

A

Equitech International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.