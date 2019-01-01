QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
EQRx Inc is a biotechnology company. Its pipeline programs include two pre-registrational oncology assets that have shown assuring Phase 3 data (aumolertinib and sugemalimab), and multiple other clinical-stage programs.

EQRx Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EQRx (EQRXW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EQRx (NASDAQ: EQRXW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are EQRx's (EQRXW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EQRx.

Q

What is the target price for EQRx (EQRXW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EQRx

Q

Current Stock Price for EQRx (EQRXW)?

A

The stock price for EQRx (NASDAQ: EQRXW) is $0.6011 last updated Today at 8:40:00 PM.

Q

Does EQRx (EQRXW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EQRx.

Q

When is EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRXW) reporting earnings?

A

EQRx does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EQRx (EQRXW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EQRx.

Q

What sector and industry does EQRx (EQRXW) operate in?

A

EQRx is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.